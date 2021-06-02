Letter to the editor: Lawmakers must combat robocalls

On the average, many cellphone owners receive about 2-10 unwarranted robocalls per day. They often seemingly come from hijacked local numbers, such as medical facilities or friends or businesses. They are all soliciting products or services to sign us up for something, like extended warranties or unasked-for medical treatments.

Of late, when questioned how they attained the calling number, they have become more abusive, using filthy language and taunting the recipient, as they know there is no retribution.

I ask our lawmakers to combat this unwanted abuse by drafting serious lawful consequences into the system to stop these calls by forcing them to pay heavy fines and/or lose their license to do business. Technology now exists to help stop this, but it needs support from our lawmakers.

Gary Stubblefield,

Missoula

