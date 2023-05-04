I read about the protests at the Capitol on 24 April. The protesters and the legislator who instigated the protest all seem to think that "gender affirming care" for minors is a good thing. Nothing could be further from the truth. A 14-year-old is not considered mature enough to get a driver's license in Montana. Surely no reasonable person believes that a person that young is mature enough to start a process that leads to permanent changes through chemicals and surgery. I applaud the Legislature for enacting laws that will save our children from such a cruel outcome. For those seeking a clear-eyed view of the transgender ideology, I invite everyone to read the book I just began reading myself, entitled "Trans" by Helen Joyce.