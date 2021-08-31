 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Lawsuits end up costing taxpayers
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Lawsuits end up costing taxpayers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So some parents want to sue the school district over mask wearing requirements. That ought to cost the districts a pretty penny. Who pays for that? We taxpayers will.

Could the parents try a more democratic means of handling the situation, like attending a school board meeting and offering their opinions on why masks should or shouldn’t be required? Could or has the board surveyed the parents whose children attend Missoula schools to know for sure what the majority prefers, while also offering the pros and cons of requiring masks? Could we please have our democracy back by allowing the majority to rule?

We have far too many suits costing taxpayers way too much money. It’s a mess.

Laura Morris,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News