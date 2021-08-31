Letter to the editor: Lawsuits end up costing taxpayers

So some parents want to sue the school district over mask wearing requirements. That ought to cost the districts a pretty penny. Who pays for that? We taxpayers will.

Could the parents try a more democratic means of handling the situation, like attending a school board meeting and offering their opinions on why masks should or shouldn’t be required? Could or has the board surveyed the parents whose children attend Missoula schools to know for sure what the majority prefers, while also offering the pros and cons of requiring masks? Could we please have our democracy back by allowing the majority to rule?