Letter to the editor: Lawyer had obligation
I am concerned and frightened about the Sanders County Commissioners request for resignation of Nick Lawyer, a member of the County Public Health Board and the County’s Public Health Officer, at its meeting on Sept. 15. Nick is a Sanders County native who works as a nationally certified physician assistant at Clark Fork Valley Hospital.

Nick Lawyer became the target of protesters’ ire apparently because of his repeated urging of local residents to wear masks, get immunized, and follow other basic health principles.

Nick has the right to make public statements, and as a physician's assistant, has an obligation to share knowledge and information to patients and the public about issues affecting their health.

The agenda for the Sept. 15 meeting did not mention asking a public health board member to resign, so there was no opportunity for public comment.

A majority of the County Public Health Board members were not consulted in advance about the request for resignation.

No reason was given for the request for resignation.

Because many people, like myself, are hesitant to attend contentious meetings where the majority of people are not taking protective measures, like wearing masks, the outspoken few are able to manipulate the narrative and compromise our public health.

Shelley Eisenrich,

retired microbiologist

Hot Springs

