Letter to the editor: Leaders doing nothing about affordable housing

I have read and heard all the talk from all the "local" politicians about "affordable housing". They are doing nothing about it but talk out of one side of their mouths about it but then raise the permit fees by 15% and are now saying that the county is going to raise property taxes by 10%. What do you think those increases will do to the cost of housing? The property taxes on vacant acreage is about $300 a year. However after a house is built on it those taxes jump to about $2500 a year. That is a huge increase of revenue to the county. What are they doing with all that money? How many parcels have been built on and how much more did that put in the hands of the county? Millions. Yet they want more? The county has made no improvements or increased any services to those parcels, they just rake on more money. When the mayor raised the permit fees the city received millions more, yet gave no additional services. When are the citizens going to wake up and tell these lying politicians to stop screwing them out of their hard earned money?