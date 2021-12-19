Letter to the editor: Leaders need to lead

Has our society really become so polarized that, instead of our leaders "leading" (bringing differing opinions to the table, listening and discussing, being willing to compromise), they take part in the polarized battles that are played out in the local newspaper, with nothing accomplished but further polarization? Are our elected officials able to lead, or is it so much easier to hide behind the facade of polarization?

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen and Attorney General Austin Knudsen need to step out from behind their screen of politics and show us they are able to listen, discuss, and invite the public to do the same. We are living in very difficult times as it is, and knowing our "leaders" are incapable of leading, except where it suits their politics, does nothing to instill confidence that the future will be better for us or for our children and grandchildren.

If Arntzen and Knudsen really think of themselves as leaders, please show us, by example, how leadership is done.

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

