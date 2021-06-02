Letter to the editor: Learn about racism, no matter how ugly

Montana’s attorney general and superintendent of education both question the appropriateness of teaching about racism. Have they studied history? Or do they prefer lies over truths, that truth not be taught? Or, do they instead want “fringe philosophies and debunked theories” that distort and erase our country’s embarrassing sins? Have they lived in a bubble? I haven’t; racism has permeated my lifespan.

My husband's ancestors arrived in Jamestown c.1621 on a ship that also held slaves. Nearly 350 years later, we both attended segregated schools. I visited Atlanta in 1963 where every Black person stepped into the gutter and looked away as they passed me, a white woman. When working in Miami (1964, after the Civil Rights Law passed), my supervisor disciplined me for using the “Colored” fountain and “Colored” cafeteria. Later, in Alaska, discriminatory behavior towards Alaska Natives was commonplace, as it was in Hawaii towards Native Hawaiians. Throughout American history, treatment of American Indians and Asian-Americans has been heinous. All are unequivocally racist.