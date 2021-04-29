Letter to the editor: Learn more about Montana's 'weird weather'

Thank you to George Seielstad for his Earth Day column, a powerful overview of one day on earth, and thanks to the team of the Missoulian for putting these issues front and center.

I consider myself pretty informed about the state of the world, and even so, I was pretty surprised by some of his numbers. The number of hungry people hit me particularly hard, and led me to think of our Montana farmers and the challenges they face with “global weirding” drought and hail that make it hard to properly produce food for America.

I think one of our most important shared values as Montanans and Americans is caring for people and wanting the best for them. From churches to volunteer organizations, I love that people are stepping up to the challenge and finding things we can do today, to make the world a better place.

To that end, the Conservative Caucus of our volunteer organization (Citizens’ Climate Lobby) is hosting a presentation on May 20: Conserving Our Future: The What and Why of Weird Weather in Montana. Everyone is invited to join this free discussion, and learn about solutions. Sign up at bitly.com/ConservingOurFuture.