Keep the Higgins Bridge configured as it is today.

The taxpayers of Missoula and Montana paid for the reconstruction of four vehicle lanes. They did not pay for two vehicle lanes, a center turn lane, and two bicycle lanes.

So keep it at four vehicle lanes.

The time to talk about reducing vehicle lanes on the bridge was during the planning process for the recent bridge reconstruction. That time is over.

The taxpayers paid for the reconstruction of four vehicle lanes on the bridge. Keep that configuration intact.

Mark Morgen,

Missoula