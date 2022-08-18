 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Leave decisions to locals

As I read the happenings here in Missoula, I’m struck be the City/County never trusting in their people. Despite spending hundreds of thousands on employees and new created positions the City/County won't let those truly qualified make a decision. Every issue seems to be farmed out to an out-of-stater to determine what we should do here in Missoula. I’d like to offer an alternative. I’ve only lived here for 35 years but think I know what Missoula was, is, can be. Any future study needed I will do for 1/2 price (maybe $50K?). I'm really sure I can come up with something equally pertinent as someone in Florida, California, etc. Granted, I'm not someone’s child, nephew, cousin, former roommate but given a a chance I believe I can come up with a Montana solution (for 1/2 price) regardless of the issue: housing, homeless, parking, etc. You choose — pay me half and I will bring forth something that resonates with Montanans (not necessarily Missoulians — sorry). But think of all the money you could save — maybe enough to reduce property taxes!

Tony Cate,

Missoula

