We fought it in the '70s. We fought it in the '80s. We fought it in the '90s.

It's time to fight again. The North Fork of the Flathead is one of the most special places left in Montana, America and the world. Ecologically, biologically, environmentally and spiritually it is both unmatched and irreplaceable. It is refuge for some of Montana's most iconic and endangered species: Grizzlies, wolves, wolverines and others. They exist there partly because the North Fork Road is NOT paved. Paving brings hordes of people, monster campers, and other wilderness assault vehicles.

Do you really want to trade away endangered species and wilderness-like settings just to decrease some dust? Fill in some potholes? Flatten the washboards? Oh my. Really? If you find those things horribly inconvenient and nasty, fine. Then go somewhere they don't exist. Stay home.

Paving the North Fork is just another nail in Montana's environmental and biological coffin. There are only a few Last Great Places left. This is one of them.

Don't trash it. Don't pave it. Don't bury it under pavement. Leave it alone.

