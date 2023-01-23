Letter to the editor: Leave reading decisions to parents

Legislative sponsors of Montana HB234, an Act that revises 45-8-206, MCA, support criminal penalties for a "person who is an officer, director, trustee or employee of a public library or museum” if the material in that institution is judged to be obscene. If an obscenity conviction is upheld, that person would be fined between $500-$1000, or imprisoned in the county jail for no more than six months, or both.