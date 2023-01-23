 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Leave reading decisions to parents

  • 0

Legislative sponsors of Montana HB234, an Act that revises 45-8-206, MCA, support criminal penalties for a "person who is an officer, director, trustee or employee of a public library or museum” if the material in that institution is judged to be obscene. If an obscenity conviction is upheld, that person would be fined between $500-$1000, or imprisoned in the county jail for no more than six months, or both.

These self-proclaimed "Morality Police" believe they are more qualified to decide what our Montana youth can read and view rather than leaving that decision up to the parent or guardian. For a group of people who espouse freedom and liberty, it appears these legislators have their handcuffs ready to enforce their will.

Karen Joynt,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Clown car

Letter to the editor: Clown car

The GOP clown car keeps rattling along. After their historic failure to elect their own guy as Speaker of the House until the 15th ballot, the…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News