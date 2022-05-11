Letter to the editor: Legal analysis missing

James Nelson, retired Montana Supreme Court Justice, provided the readers with an opinion piece on the leaked draft of the US Supreme Court that would overturn the abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade. Justice Nelson provided a thorough and informative explanation as to how an appellate court's process arrives at the final published court opinion. Justice Nelson provided an excellent, legally based analysis of how Montana and Federal Constitution law overlap and how the Montana Constitution, not the U.S. Constitution, currently provides the abortion rights provided to Montanans. Unfortunately, his opinion piece failed to provide any legal analysis supporting his opinion that Roe v. Wade should be upheld. Just his strong opinion.