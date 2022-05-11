 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Legal analysis missing

James Nelson, retired Montana Supreme Court Justice, provided the readers with an opinion piece on the leaked draft of the US Supreme Court that would overturn the abortion ruling of Roe v. Wade. Justice Nelson provided a thorough and informative explanation as to how an appellate court's process arrives at the final published court opinion. Justice Nelson provided an excellent, legally based analysis of how Montana and Federal Constitution law overlap and how the Montana Constitution, not the U.S. Constitution, currently provides the abortion rights provided to Montanans. Unfortunately, his opinion piece failed to provide any legal analysis supporting his opinion that Roe v. Wade should be upheld. Just his strong opinion.

Justice Nelson provided no mention of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a strong supporter of women's reproductive rights questioning the legal basis that Roe was based on. Abortion is an extremely emotional and challenging issue. Our city, state and country's citizen's failure to try to understand and listen to another's point of view continues to intensify. I do not believe Judge Nelson's inflammatory language in describing pro-life believers adds anything positive to this challenging discussion.

Jim Conkle,

Missoula

