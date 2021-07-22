Letter to the editor: Legal education is better solution

Roger Shuy (letter, July 21) rightly points out the problem of police extracting false confessions, but legislation against deceit is not the solution.

Lying is just one of many psychological tactics utilized by interrogators to obtain compliance. Isolation in blank rooms bores and stresses suspects into talking. Gifts of food demand reciprocity, leading people to trade incriminating utterances away for donuts. Practiced body language can communicate inescapable authority or false friendship without saying a word. Even the recording camera’s position can make juries more likely to place blame on the suspect.

The fact is the police have a myriad of tools to extract information, and legislating just one of them away will not solve the problem of false confessions. Instead, unnecessary legislation interferes with catching the guilty more than it spares the innocent.