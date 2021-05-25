Letter to the editor: Legislating based on pet peeves

So let me get this straight: Rep. Seth Berglee, a Montana legislator from a southeastern town of 513 people (Joilet) in a county of 10,750 people (Carbon County) sits out there far removed from everyday life on university campuses and decides that it would be a better world if student were carrying guns on campus. That sure would promote higher education.

The concept in itself is moronic, but he sponsors House Bill 102. During testimony on the bill, everyone testifies against it. So then the Republican majority says, great, and passes the bill. Then our governor signs it into law.

Now the Board of Regents, the Montana University System representatives, a delegate to our 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, and students and faculty of the university system have to sue them into some following our state Constitution.

As a hunter and gun owner, this has nothing to do about Second Amendment rights and everything about our out-of-touch legislature trying to legislate their own twisted personal pet peeves.

Andy Kulla,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0