SB 442 is a democratic and collaborative bill that is a shining example of what Montanans can accomplish when they work together and compromise. As I listened to one of the hearings remotely, I heard testimony from Montanans supporting a bill that would benefit habitat, veterans, and rural communities. In a time when politics seems so volatile and divisive, out emerged a bill that brought so many people from different backgrounds together. The bill would provide much needed sustainable funding for county roads, allocate money for the HEART fund, provide tax relief for veterans and surviving spouses, and fund habitat.

With overwhelming support, SB 442 passed through the House and Senate and landed on the governor's desk, only to be vetoed based on puzzling logic. The veto hurts farmers, ranchers, wildlife, hunters, and veterans. This important and much needed once-in-a-generation bill needs to be given the proper chance. Not allowing these Senators and Representatives, who were elected by the people of Montana, to vote on an override is unfair. SB 442 is supported by over 130 legislators and countless Montanans. The legislators have the right to vote on the veto override.