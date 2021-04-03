Letter to the editor: Legislators seek to allow animal cruelty

I don’t understand. In, 2019 a bipartisan bill was passed and President Trump signed it into law to make cruelty to animals a federal crime. That means if a person were to take his dog out into the woods and leave it there for a couple of days, possibly in subzero weather, secured by the neck with a tiny steel wire or by the foot with a crushing iron jaw, he would be guilty of a federal crime. Yet the Montana Legislature wants to make it a constitutional right.

Wild animals who belong to all of us, but run wild, feel pain. I can’t believe the good people of Montana realized, when they elected the current legislators, that the majority of them were going to vote in block to give a small group of people the right to torture and kill our wildlife.

How did we get this new political culture that does not allow our legislators to do what's right, or poll their constituents, but requires them to stick together and support another’s bill so their favorite bills get a majority? They can no longer vote their conscience without being threatened and ridiculed. Stand up, vote "no."

Jan Carr,

Huson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0