Regarding the volume of legislation this year: Perhaps if so many legislators were not bent on controlling everyone’s lives (this from the party of less government) and hating everyone who had different beliefs or lifestyles, there would not have been so many bills to debate. Perhaps if they did not feel they had to rehash issues that our citizens had already voted on — for example election-day voter registration and others — they would have been able to get their job done.
Victoria Maclean,
Ronan