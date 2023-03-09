The Montana Legislature is rewriting laws to restrict local governments’ authority. In an April 2019 joint resolution, Missoula City and County committed to supplying the Missoula urban area with 100% clean electricity by 2030. A cryptocurrency mine in Bonner imperiled that goal because its operations used 1/3 as much electricity as the entire Missoula urban area. The electricity-gulping mine had no socially redeeming value. It created wealth for its owners and provided only a fraction of the jobs that would be created by a traditional Montana industry.

In response to the threat against our community’s electricity supply, commissioners in 2021 made permanent a cryptocurrency mining zone to protect community residents. The zone didn’t prohibit crypto mining but did protect the climate and the City/County clean electricity goal by requiring that the mine supply its own renewable energy.

Now, the Montana Legislature is pushing SB 178, prohibiting local governments from enacting regulations to protect residents from cryptocurrency mines. The bill would cancel Missoula County’s regulations on the mines.

Don’t let the Legislature succeed in its efforts to hamstring local governments. The Senate passed the bill. It’s now in the House. Ask your representative to vote NO on SB 178. leg.mt.gov/web-messaging/.

Gary Matson,

Milltown