The Republican legislative super-majority has brought shame to our state and embarrassed our citizens by voting to censure an elected representative. As a lifelong Montanan I have watched with dismay the increasing polarization of the Montana Legislature, but the 2023 Legislature has sunk to depths previously unheard of.

Gov. Gianforte and many of our current Republican Legislators wear their religious beliefs on their sleeve while simultaneously and gleefully ignoring the biblical notion of “love thy neighbor.” They are hypocrites, plain and simple. To quote Rep. Zephyr, “I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”

One thing is abundantly clear. A future vote for any of our current Montana Republican legislators or Governor Gianforte is a vote for ignorance, hypocrisy, tyranny and fascism.

Gary Glynn,

Missoula