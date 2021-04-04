Letter to the editor: Legislature not giving what Montanans want

I wonder if lifelong Montanans are getting what they wanted when they voted this bunch into power in the last election.

Did you want children to be denied health care because someone doesn’t believe in their sexual identity? Did you want women to be denied health care because men don’t agree with their reproductive decisions?

Did you want our voting rights messed with because of a Republican trope claiming voter fraud?

Did you want health care denied to poor Montanans and the resultant closure of small hospitals across the state due to those cuts?

Did you want our state flag adorned with six-shooters? Did you want every yahoo shooting wolves whenever they felt like it? Fair chase, hunter safety, ethics — all that boring, old-fashioned stuff my dad taught me — gone?

Did you want men in the legislature telling female legislators how to dress?

Is this truly what you wanted in our state? It sure is not what I want. A modicum of common sense would be nice. What a joke!

Barb Parker,

Lolo

