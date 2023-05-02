Since the 2023 Montana Legislature has been busy with bills focused on ruining our state and the freedom of its citizens, I propose shifting to related priorities. First, I offer an alternate name for our state. Since "Montana" is a foreign word with hints of illegal immigrants, I am sure that our esteemed politicians will be honored to vote for "North Florida" as the new state moniker. It only makes sense, considering the similarities between politics in (Southern) Florida and in Helena. Next, some new symbols of North Florida must be named; our state tree would become "Weeping Willow" and state bird "Ostrich" (obviously posed with its head in the sand). I'm sure that other improvements will follow this new legislation. Stay tuned.