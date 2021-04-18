Letter to the editor: Legislature won't protect middle class

Are Montanans paying attention to Senate Bill 379 that recently passed in our Montana Senate? Do you remember how the loss of Montana Power affected our state? Well stay tuned, this bill has the potential of costing 379,400 Montanans millions more in increased electricity rates.

This bill, sponsored by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Great Falls and the son of a past lobbyist for NorthWestern Energy, has even been strongly criticized by our conservative-leaning Public Service Commission. Regardless, all Republicans except one, Sen. Brad Molnar from Laurel, voted to pass SB 379. How did your senator vote?

Republicans are all about reducing taxes, but when it comes to the probability of increasing consumer costs to benefit wealthy stockholders, they seem to be OK with that. It is amazing in this state how difficult it is for the needs of our working middle class to be protected in our state legislature.