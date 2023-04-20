In the article on the front page of the April 13 Missoulian entitled "Officials lambast Legislature for hate" Commissioner Slotnik and Mayor Hess criticize the current Legislature for proposing and passing legislation "through a lens of hate." They are referring to "gender affirming care" and I assume legislation prohibiting biological males from participating on women's teams within Montana. How is it "hate legislation" when these legislators are attempting to protect under-18 youths from making life-altering permanent surgical and medical decisions they may later regret? What does anyone know for sure when you are a preteen or teenager? This legislation is simply requiring the individual to be a legal adult before permanently altering body parts. I call this a "lens of love." Concerning biological males participating on women's teams, a huge majority of Americans are opposed to this being allowed. If allowed it will be the ruination of women's sports. Would you still attend Lady Griz basketball games if the dominant Griz player is a biologically born 6' 7" male who has decided he is really female? Not me.