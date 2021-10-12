Letter to the editor: Lerman has judge's endorsement

In few days, ballots will go out for the 2021 municipal election. Included on those ballots will be three separate Municipal Court judge positions. This is the first time voters will be asked to elect three Municipal Court judges.

I am writing to offer my endorsement for Judge Ethan Lerman.

I am a retired District Court judge for the Fourth Judicial District in Missoula County and Ethan Lerman practiced in my court for many years. I found Ethan to be a skilled attorney with sound judgment, a keen understanding of the law and dedication to his clients.

We have three candidates who appear to be running as some sort of “ticket” or “team.” This strikes me as inappropriate for judicial candidates. It is paramount that we have an independent judiciary. Judges must not only be independent from the other branches of government, but also independent from one another. Judges are bound by the law as set forth in precedent and in statute and that should be the only guide they follow.

Ethan Lerman has the judgment, skill, and experience necessary be an excellent Municipal Court judge and that is why he has my endorsement.

Ed McLean,

Missoula

