Letter to the editor: Lerman most experienced candidate

Shortly, city voters will receive a mail-in ballot for this year’s election. Media attention will probably be focused on the race for mayor. However, the election of three of the six candidates for municipal judge will also be important.

Ethan Lerman, the most experienced candidate for judge, has been serving as an assistant judge for nearly three years. By all accounts, he is well respected by both attorneys and the general public. He has been practicing law for close to 20 years and has handled a wide variety of cases in his career. He is thoughtful, even-tempered and open to giving defendants the benefit of the doubt, while at the same time holding violent or repeat offenders accountable for their behavior.

An oddity in this election is that three of the other candidates are running as a “team” even though the contest is both non-partisan and unique as to each judgeship. Judges must be fully independent and the race for each department judged individually upon the merits and experience of the candidates running for office. Electing Ethan Lerman will ensure the independence of the office and best serve all of Missoula. Please vote for Ethan Lerman.

Fred Van Valkenburg,

Missoula

