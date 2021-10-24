 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Lerman should stand by his record
Letter to the Editor: Lerman should stand by his record

Missoula Municipal Court candidate Ethan Lerman recently wrote that he does not incarcerate people on non-DUI traffic offenses and reiterated this claim again in a local candidate forum. This was news to me as a former public defender who worked exclusively in municipal court from 2018 to 2020.

The offense in question is driving without required motor vehicle insurance. If you are convicted a third time for such an offense the judge has discretion to put you in jail for a maximum of 10 days. Judges rarely do so, however, and typically a large fine is imposed instead. One exception was Mr. Lerman, who routinely would impose the maximum sentence of 10 days in jail when I practiced in front of him. I made it my duty to warn clients without auto insurance that if you get caught a third time in Missoula you will end up going to jail for 10 full days.

We can agree or disagree on whether such a sentence is fair or not. But it is simply disingenuous for Mr. Lerman to pretend like this was not something that he did on a regular basis. Voters deserve honesty from their judicial candidates.

Karl Pitcher,

Missoula

