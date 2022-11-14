Letter to the editor: Lessons from political TV ads

The 2022 midterm elections are over, so it's time to look in the rearview mirror and see what I learned from all those TV commercials and political mailers over the past many months:

1. "Good guy" politician pictures are in full color, but "bad guys" pics are in black and white;

2. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi were running for some office in Montana, based on the number of times their pics showed up, but I couldn't find their names on my ballot;

3. Accused bad guys don't deserve a fair and unbiased trial;

4. Lots of candidates are "too liberal" or "too extreme" for Montana, but no candidate was "too conservative";

5. Rodeo, American Flag, cowboy hat: 'nuf said;

6. There was a snake running for some office in Montana;

7. Supreme Court justices are supposed to support farmers, ranchers and small businesses in spite of what the law and/or facts might show.

Yep, it's really enlightening to get your voter education from TV ads and fancy fliers in the mail. I can hardly wait for the 2024 election cycle to start — next week.

Dick Mangan,

Missoula