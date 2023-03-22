The states of Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming want to politically remove the grizzly from the endangered species list. Delisting means trophy hunting. A dead bear can't be wary of humans. The federal and state governments have ignored climate change and any input from the tribes and the signing of the historic Piikani Treaty which protects and restores the grizzly.

There are five island populations of grizzly bears in the Lower 48, three having less than fifty bears. In 2018, Judge Dana Christensen kept the grizzly on the endangered species list due to the isolation of these bears and lack of connectivity with Glacier and Yellowstone. None of these populations have connected and explorer bears trying to make connectivity are being killed at an alarming rate. The Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness is approximately 4 million acres and is absent of grizzlies due to political will and intolerance.