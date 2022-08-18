Letter to the editor: Let JP candidates debate

Missoula used to be a safe place to live. It infuriates me that almost every time we have a major criminal event in Missoula; it's usually followed by their prior charges and incidents in Missoula and that they had been released from jail on those charges, while committing other crimes. This is insanity! Most recently the child and family that suffered the attempted abduction at the fair. He had been released from jail two days earlier.

Are our jails too full? What is the actual legal line in Missoula to be held accountable for your crimes? Where do we start to correct this?

Maybe we can start with our Justice of the Peace candidates in a debate setting so that we the public can also see what and if anything can be done.

Do let's start with the Justice of the Peace candidates having an open debate before the election.

I would like to know if there's hope in this situation and I'm sure Missoula itself would be extremely interested.

Debate for the JP's before the election, we deserve to know.

Thank you and I look forward to hearing from our candidates.

Cheryl Drake-Rasmussen,

Missoula