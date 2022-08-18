 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Let JP candidates debate

  • 0

Missoula used  to be a safe place to live. It infuriates me that almost every time we have a major criminal event in Missoula; it's usually followed by their prior charges and incidents in Missoula and that they had been released from jail on those charges, while committing other crimes. This is insanity! Most recently the child and family that suffered the attempted abduction at the fair. He had been released from jail two days earlier.

Are our jails too full? What is the actual legal line in Missoula to be held accountable for your crimes? Where do we start to correct this?

Maybe we can start with our Justice of the Peace candidates in a debate setting so that we the public can also see what and if anything can be done.

Do let's start with the Justice of the Peace candidates having an open debate before the election.

People are also reading…

I would like to know if there's hope in this situation and I'm sure Missoula itself would be extremely interested.

Debate for the JP's before the election, we deserve to know.

Thank you and I look forward to hearing from our candidates.

Cheryl Drake-Rasmussen,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Support 4-H

Letter to the editor: Support 4-H

Congratulations to Missoula's business community! We set a national 4-H record where every single 4-H and FFA member that brought a lamb to th…

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

Letter to the editor: Gas prices

It took less than a month for gas stations to raise the price by one dollar a gallon. Gas is now $3.99 a gallon in the U.S. That’s $.28 higher…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News