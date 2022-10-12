Letter to the editor: Let’s avoid the next big spending scheme by the City and County

I agree with the Oct. 1 articles by Keith Koprivica and Jesse Ramos of our spending problem.

Just because a federal agency, General Service Administration, wants to dump the outdated federal building at 200 E. Broadway, doesn’t make for a good argument for the City and County to acquire and rehabilitate the building. As it is certified historic building, it cannot be razed and replaced with a much more efficient building. Rehabilitation is an estimated at $40 million. Maybe the federal government should rehabilitate it to make it more saleable.

The City and County passed a resolution to acquire the building and wants an approval of a beginning assessment of $3 million just to combine the property under both governments as special joint district. A city hearing will be held on December 5 while the county’s hearing will be December 8 on the resolution to create this special district, which can only be protested by GSA, the current owner.

The city already has property on West Broadway (the old Mountain Water and Sleepy Inn buildings) that could be razed and replaced much cheaper.

Barbara Pulley,

Missoula