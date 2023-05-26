Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City Club discussion of “disappearing local news” (May 16 Missoulian) seemed to be missing something. Why is it that “communities that lose their local news coverage are also more polarized and divided?” Maybe it has to do with where they are getting their information instead. Could it be that folks in those communities have started replacing news with Fox network programming? Fox’s one-sided coverage of polarizing national issues could lead Montanans to focus on those instead of paying attention to shared local concerns.

This all has big implications for what our “Montana values” are. Values that used to be cultivated and reinforced within communities are now being imprinted on Montanans by national celebrity-liars like Tucker Carlson. In many parts of the state, Montana values have been replaced by Fox values. And those values aren’t worthy of this state.

Worse than that, the legislators these deluded Montanans elect put national concerns ahead of trying to address Montanans’ real problems. To take one example, the Republican supermajority in the Legislature adopted ignorant, bigoted legislation from the national anti-transgender group Do No Harm. Republicans are importing foreign values and claiming they represent Montanans. Let’s vote for Montana next time. (Example: Jon Tester.)

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula