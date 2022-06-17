Letter to the editor: Let the stain be its own punishment

I am tired of all the hyperbole that somehow democracy was at risk with the Jan. 6 intrigue. It never was at risk, which was proven by the result. Recognize this as just another anomaly in a long string of anomalies in our electoral process. It is still better than all others. This was an outlier that will never be repeated. And for good reason…it didn’t work.

The process worked exactly as it should. The Electoral College elected Joe Biden as president, based on the elections in each state.

Unfortunately, Congress feels compelled to spend countless millions to ‘play’ Judiciary Branch, while the important business of the nation flounders.

To what purpose? Trump has stained his reputation and legacy. He will never return to the White House. If Congress hasn’t already tainted any semblance of a fair trial he could get, I would be shocked. Federal prosecutors could have indicted Trump already if they thought they had a strong enough case to win a conviction. They don’t need Congress’ help. If they do indict, it is highly unlikely they could convict. Why? We’re not some South American nation. We are above that. We let the stain be its own punishment.

Duane Cook,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0