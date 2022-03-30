 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Let trans athletes compete

  • 0

The article “GOP Not In Lockstep…” (Missoulian March 26) asserts something that is patently false: that there is “no medical evidence “ to support the position that transgender girls can have a physical advantage” in sports. Rather, despite their physical advantage, transgender girls and women should be allowed to compete in sports at publicly funded schools. To exclude them causes harm to the trans athletes and to our ability to form an inclusive society. We can and should consider whether it is fair to allow trans women to compete in women’s sports events; the article says the AP only found “a few” cases (out of hundreds of thousands of youth athletes contacted) where there was a problem with trans girls competing. If there is a problem with including trans girls and women in sports (transphobia excluded), we could have women’s teams and open teams, which would include qualifying athletes of any gender or gender identity.

People are also reading…

Kristy Matthews,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News