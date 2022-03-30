Letter to the editor: Let trans athletes compete

The article “GOP Not In Lockstep…” (Missoulian March 26) asserts something that is patently false: that there is “no medical evidence “ to support the position that transgender girls can have a physical advantage” in sports. Rather, despite their physical advantage, transgender girls and women should be allowed to compete in sports at publicly funded schools. To exclude them causes harm to the trans athletes and to our ability to form an inclusive society. We can and should consider whether it is fair to allow trans women to compete in women’s sports events; the article says the AP only found “a few” cases (out of hundreds of thousands of youth athletes contacted) where there was a problem with trans girls competing. If there is a problem with including trans girls and women in sports (transphobia excluded), we could have women’s teams and open teams, which would include qualifying athletes of any gender or gender identity.