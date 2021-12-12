Letter to the editor: Let your light shine

As religious leaders and members of the Missoula Ministerial Association, we all value the freedom to practice our faith and preach our beliefs, but that freedom never includes demonizing, dehumanizing, or threatening violence against others.

We are deeply offended by efforts to weaponize scripture or to claim our faith traditions as basis for denial of basic human rights and other harm.

In this Season of Light, we urge greater compassion, greater wisdom and greater shalom, peace-with-justice, for all people, in the name of all we hold holy.

As a gesture of generosity and inclusion for all people, we invite members of our larger community to place an image of a lit candle in their windows through the end of this year to demonstrate that more light can yet shine for all.

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Yocum, Senior Pastor, UCC Missoula

Willie Thomas, Elder in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rev. John Daniels, Pastor, Missoula First United Methodist Church

Rev. Chris Flohr, Pastor, St. Paul Lutheran Church

Rev. Jean Larson, ELCA, retired

Rabbi Mark Kula, UCC Missoula/Missoula Hillel

James Waddell, MDiv, MS, Chaplain, Chaplain, Partners in Home Care – Hospice

Zara Renander, Chaplain, Hospice of Missoula

