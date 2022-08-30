Letter to the editor: Let your voice be heard

Throughout Montana's history, we've made sure that the folks who live and work in this state are the ones who decide what's best for their community. That's why we don't have professional politicians serving in our state Legislature; we have farmers, teachers, and our next door neighbors. Montanans deserve to be represented by people who actually care about and understand their communities. We have the opportunity right now to make sure that fair, competitive legislative districts are drawn during the upcoming redistricting process.

Montana has long been a leader in our nation for fair and equitable redistricting. We're one of the only states with an independent redistricting Commission meaning Montanans have the most important voice when it comes to drawing the legislative districts, not political parties or elected officials.

Every Montanan deserves to have their voice heard by the folks who represent them. That means it's our responsibility to come together to ensure that fair, competitive legal maps are adopted during the community redistricting process to protect the Montana we all love. It's the first step in making sure our representatives will put Montanans first and continue to fight for what our communities need for a decade to come.

Margaret Caraway,

Missoula