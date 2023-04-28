Transgender Montanans are often subjected to ridicule, scorn and discrimination. Last week, the 68th Legislature signaled its support of those public attitudes and actions by silencing its first such member, Rep. Zooey Zephyr. On April 26, Rep. Zephyr's colleagues decided to prevent her from attending any remaining legislative sessions. The fact that such a punishment may be legal per state rules should not imply that the body's decision was morally defensible. Persecution of those perceived as different, especially when originating within governments, brings to mind totalitarian regimes, past and present. All Montanans should have a right to argue for what they think is right. I urge the Republican House leadership to reconsider its actions over the last week and allow Rep. Zephyr to attend the final days of the session as she was elected to do.