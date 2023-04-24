Representative Regier's recent decision to disallow Representative Zephyr floor time to speak on any bill is appalling and astonishingly undemocratic. Representative Zephyr represents 11,000 constituents, whom he has now effectively silenced, as well. Muting elected representation is a bad look, and if not corrected, I will make it my duty during the next election cycle to remind Montanans how carelessly Rep. Regier disregarded his responsibility as House Speaker to ensure democracy and representation are respected throughout our legislative session. Let her speak!