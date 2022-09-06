 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Let's be civil

I am disgusted every time I turn on the TV and see Monica Tranel's political ad depicting her opponent, Ryan Zinke, as a reptile. One more strand in the web of divisive, hyperbolic, toxic rhetoric we are entangled in daily. We are all Americans here - let's be civil. I'll be voting for Ryan Zinke because I believe he will vote for policies which will lead the country in the direction I want it to go. When he gets to the House of Representatives I hope he will be respectful and refrain from characterizing his Democratic colleagues as snakes.

Maria Umhey, 

Clinton

