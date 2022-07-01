 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Let's choose to move forward

If we as voting citizens, politicians, state and federal governments, courts, corporation leaders and wealthy individuals do not pull together and focus on the imminent threat to life on our planet, then all of the admittedly important issues which are receiving headlines and attention are, in the long run, going to be irrelevant because we will not have the luxury of worrying about them. We’ll simply be trying to survive.

The time is ripe for an evolutionary shift in consciousness where we humans turn our focus from short term gratification and personal gain to the healing of the planet and of each other.

Extreme weather events, pandemics, political fractions, starvation etc. are symptoms of a collective imbalance. Perhaps, instead of viewing the current traumas as catastrophic and out of our control, casting ourselves as victims, we choose instead to move forward, shifting our mindset and accepting the challenge which we are blessed with in this period of history to be cast in the role of healers and heroes.

Peggy Miller,

Missoula

