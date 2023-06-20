The Missoula Police Department is one of the finest in the nation. Our officers are never in the news for the wrong reason. I witnessed them breaking up the "urban camping" encampments last week. As always they acted with compassion and treated people with respect and dignity while informing them they had to clear out. Our PD always acts within their training and treat people with respect to their rights and situation. Yes some isolated incidents have occurred but on the whole MPD acts like folks who understand and are willing to "protect and serve". That motto has been unfortunately dropped from most forces but ours still upholds that tradition in a classy manner. Anyone who knows me knows I'm for better police tactics and accountability when dealing with certain issues so this isn't a typical "thin blue line" good ole boy talking. I'm a "we could all be a bit better" guy. The entire nation could learn from our PD on how to do things right and treat people as people, not as assumed criminals or someone needing "mental help."