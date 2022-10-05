Letter to the editor: Let's continue winning with Dave Strohmaier

Your vote to reelect Dave Strohmaier as our Missoula County commissioner is a vote to continue the excellence we experience in county government. Dave shares his strong commitment to strengthen quality-of-life values for all. He’s an experienced firefighter and has taken his insightful perceptions seriously enough to author two books about the complex relationships brought by wildfires. He is an avid hunter, valuing public lands and savoring outdoor experiences. He values our history and its lessons. He is a family man, with his wife raising two great youngsters and participating in our public school systems. He is kind, thoughtful, intelligent, and eager to share his energies with all of us in making Missoula County a best place.
Our Missoula County Board of Commissioners is a wonderfully functional team. All collaborate on progressive county policies: approving long-term planning that will lead to developments that put the right things in the right places; facilitating affordable housing; bringing fair treatment to the least fortunate among us. Dave understands the consequences of failing to act in mitigating climate change and supports strong action. He’s a leader in the effort to again make rail transportation available to Missoulians. Let’s continue winning with Dave!
Gary and Judy Matson,
Milltown