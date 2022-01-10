Letter to the editor: Let's move past anger and hatred

I was grieved as we relived the shock of Jan. 6, 2021. My dad served in the Marine Corps, and I was taught a deep sense of respect and loyalty to our country. Attending school on military bases, we recited the Pledge of Allegiance each morning, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”