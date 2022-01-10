Letter to the editor: Let's move past anger and hatred

I was grieved as we relived the shock of Jan. 6, 2021. My dad served in the Marine Corps, and I was taught a deep sense of respect and loyalty to our country. Attending school on military bases, we recited the Pledge of Allegiance each morning, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
I am unable to reconcile what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, with my deepest values. I grew up feeling pride and hope regarding our democracy despite the challenges we faced. I never thought I would see citizens enter the Capitol, threaten lawmakers, attack security and police officers, and destroy property. I hope and pray that we remain bound together by love of our country, that we can move past the anger and hatred, and renew our commitment to democracy.
Sue Pileggi,
Missoula