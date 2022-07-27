Letter to the editor: Let's work together for betterment of all

Thank you James C. Nelson for writing "Denial of reality run amok," on Thursday, July 21. your article was very insightful for we Democrats and "those able to accept proven fact and reality."

I have always believed the Republican Party see the government's purpose as profit. This has been accomplished by cutting taxes and providing tax-saving loopholes for the rich, less control over business practices, more government control over persons private choices and keeping wars going on for the benefit of our rich persons and their war supportive business. Whereas the Democratic Party see government's purpose as "how can we benefit our people's lives?"

We must move forward with all Americans working together for a brighter future for our children.

Just as Abraham Lincoln advocated for the northern persons to accept back the southern persons with compassion and respect, so must we with Republican persons. Certainly, if our global climate and COVID crisis teaches us anything it's "put greed and hate behind us an work together for the betterment of all persons."

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula