Letter to the editor: Letter exaggerated COVID test results

On March 18, Phoenix Mitchell's letter addressed the issue of the PCR test for COVID giving false results in some cases. This does appear to be correct. However, nowhere in the articles that I read did I see anything that suggested that all of the results given by these tests are false.

From there, Mitchell leaps to the conclusion that all of the deaths attributed to COVID are actually re-labeling of other normal causes of deaths, thereby asserting that there are no deaths attributable to COVID. This is a gross exaggeration.

I would agree that COVID isn't as deadly as it was first thought it might be, I can agree that perhaps some deaths attributed to COVID might actually be deaths due to other causes, but I can't agree that all of the 500,000 deaths are due to some other normal cause of death. Mitchell is trying to imply that the Centers for Disease Control is somehow manufacturing these results. I think this is a conspiracy theory not worthy to be printed in and disseminated by a newspaper. I think I'll trust the scientists at the CDC and not some frustrated plumber or bus driver playing a "scientist" in the Missoulian.

Jeff Padgett,

Missoula

