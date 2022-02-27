Letter to the editor: Letter writer cries wolf

In the absence of proof, Mr. Barney’s letter of Feb. 22, in the Missoulian cries wolf regarding the John Lewis voting rights legislation as to the security of our elections. Constitutionally it is the job of the federal government to protect the voting rights of all United States citizens, no matter what state they live in or if they live in a city or 100 miles from the nearest post office or polling place. Federal legislation would not be necessary if Montana and other states did not place barriers and hurtles to jump through in order for citizens to register and to vote.
Freedom to Vote Act & John Lewis advancement act, now referred to as HR 5746, provisions are to protect United States citizens in all states from interference by highly financed special interest groups, both domestic and foreign, and to use the same rule book for all political parties. Our Constitution protects and insures that federal elections will result in a republican form of government in all states for all citizens.
People are also reading…
Carole Berkoff,
Victor