Letter to the editor: Letter writer cries wolf

In the absence of proof, Mr. Barney’s letter of Feb. 22, in the Missoulian cries wolf regarding the John Lewis voting rights legislation as to the security of our elections. Constitutionally it is the job of the federal government to protect the voting rights of all United States citizens, no matter what state they live in or if they live in a city or 100 miles from the nearest post office or polling place. Federal legislation would not be necessary if Montana and other states did not place barriers and hurtles to jump through in order for citizens to register and to vote.