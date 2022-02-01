 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Level the playing field

Polls showed that the Freedom to Vote Act was favored by the majority of Americans.

Yet Sen. Steve Daines voted against it. Last week he sent emails about his vote against it saying it was a federal takeover.

While we don't necessarily agree with every provision in the voting rights bill, answer us this: What is wrong with having federal minimum standards for federal elections for the purpose of electing federal congressional members who collect a federal paycheck paid for by federal taxes?

In other words, what’s wrong with leveling the playing field across the 50 states?

Caryl Cox, Polson, and

Stephanie Brancati, Big Arm

