Letter to the editor: Levies need clarification

The components of the proposed Missoula County Crisis Levy have not been fully explained to voters. As it currently exists, the proposed Levy will fund 11 programs: two, that are losing current “COVID” funds (Safe Outdoor Space and Mobile Support Team); seven that are currently funded by a combination of federal grants, state and local funds (including the existing Mental Health Levy and the Community Assistance Fund), and third-party reimbursement funding (e.g. Medicaid etc.); as well as two new programs. All are critical so fiscal partners such as the State of Montana, private foundations, United Way and hospitals will continue to be needed to provide all necessary funding. It appears it is easier for the county to levy taxes than it is to work with partners, write and manage grants, and braid private and public funds for continuation and enhancement of services. Before citizens can vote responsibly we need to understand what current funds the levy will replace, what funding will remain and be shown a budget for the 11 services. Now is not the time to increase taxes without more clarity, and discussion, and a concrete plan and budget.