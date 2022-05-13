 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Levy will help seniors stay in their homes

Helping older people stay in their homes as they age benefits not only them, but all of us. By living at home and purchasing whatever home care they need, older adults put off the need for expensive institutional care, more than two-thirds of which is funded by taxpayers.

This is just one reason to vote for the Missoula Aging Services levy on the June 7 primary ballot. Along with helping seniors stay in their homes by connecting them to affordable care services and providing help, such as Meals on Wheels, this agency also offers social support and tips for family members caring for older loved ones.

It’s a great program that touches many people in our county. And it’s more than worthy of our support. Please vote for the levy when you get your ballot.

Peggy Seidel,

Missoula

