This is to applaud the letter from the Missoula County commissioners and remarks by the library director in opposition to the recent Montana Library Commission resignation from the American Library Association. Our county commissioners and library director have forcefully and rationally stood for the basic principles of a public library, emphasizing openness, inclusiveness and avoidance of censorship. As longtime supporters (volunteers, board member) of library efforts, we know how essential it is to all our communities and library staffs that these principles are clearly demonstrated. Shame on the State Library Commission for betraying those principles.